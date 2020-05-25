Cleston Hale Nester
Cleston Hale Nester, age 64, passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at his home. Cleston was born in Carroll County to the late Carlos Stuart Nester and Beulah Elizabeth Burnett Nester on November 5, 1955. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Delmon Lewis "Pete" Nester and Bobby Layne Nester. Cleston is survived by his wife Jennifer Nester of the home; children Carlos James Nester of Hillsville, Virginia, Jessica and Justin McPeak of Dugspur; two grandchildren Ada Elizabeth McPeak and Lillian Grace McPeak. Also surviving are sisters: Elsie Mae Turman and J. D. of Hillsville; Helen Faye Grubb, Joyce Kay Rotenzier, Brenda Rae Hynek all of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Nila Jean Reynolds and Richard of Lexington, North Carolina; one brother Clinton Stuart Nester of Dugspur; several nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 46 Hunters Ridge Road, Dugspur, VA 24325 A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com

