Cleveland Randolph "Bud" Gardner, 68, of Hillsville, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. Bud was born in Hillsville on March 11, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. and Pauline H. Gardner; and sister, Dorothy H. Gardner. Bud is survived by his siblings and spouses, Billy J. and Doris Gardner of Hillsville and Dianah and Dana Gibson of Dublin; nephews and niece (spouse), Russell Gardner (Kaye), Forrest Gardner, and Angela Kimble (Greg); and great-nieces, Amanda, Molly, Shelby and Abigail. He is also survived by one uncle and several cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.