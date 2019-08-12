|
|
|
Clinton Moles, 98, of Galax, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mr. Moles was born in Floyd County to the late Mack Moles and Addie Nester Moles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Goldie Newman Moles, two sons: Ricky Moles and Roger Moles, and several siblings.
Survivors include his granddaughter Shanna Moles of Jonesboro, Georgia and one daughter-in-law, Donna Moles of Jonesboro, Georgia.
Mr. Moles was in WWII and was stationed in the Pacific theatre in Tokyo Bay when the peace treaty was signed with Japan on D-Day. He served in the Navy from November 5, 1943 until January 6, 1946. When he was discharged, he was a Gunner's Mate (3/CCT) single, and 25 years of age.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at Buffalo Mountain Presbyterian Church with Rev. S.G. Bolt officiating. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Moles family.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019