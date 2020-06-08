Clyde E. Easter
1925 - 2020
Clyde E. Easter, of Fancy Gap, Virginia, passed away on May 29. He was 95. His wife of 67 years, Ethel Stoneman Easter, predeceased him in 2014. His survivors include his four sons, Arthur Easter, David (Becky) Easter, Dan (Wanda) Easter, Tim (Joy) Easter, seven grandchildren, Kin (Jessica) Easter, Maria (Adam) Cottingham, Curt (Connie) Easter, Luke Easter, Craig (Ha Ram) Easter, Amy (Caleb) Clayton, Emily Easter, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his dear friend and companion, Mavis Puckett. He was the last survivor of the three sons (Harold Easter and Ules Easter) of the late Curtis and Bertha Easter of Cana, VA, all three raised, alone, by a Christ-like, widowed mother.

Of all the adventures of his intriguing life, the ones that defined him most were rooted in the events of January to May 1944, when infantryman Clyde Easter participated in the allied forces' liberation of Italy. As a member of the famed Third Division, he was wounded two times by enemy fire, earning him the honored Purple Heart. He spent much of the rest of his life in devotion to veteran's causes and advocating love of America. He was a member of the Grover King VFW post 115 in Hillsville, VA.

A graveside service, with full military rites, was held on June 1, 2020 at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Woodlawn, VA. Memorial donations may be made to a Veteran's organization of one's choice.

"At ease," soldier.



Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
276-728-2041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

16 entries
June 8, 2020
We visited Clyde in February. Very thankful we saw him before he passed.

God Bless his family and give them comfort.

Don and Jeanette McCreary
Laura Jeanette McCreary
Friend
June 4, 2020
I met Clyde and Ethel at Trinity Mission when my Mom, (Ann Smythers) was a resident. Clyde, Ethel, my Mom and me spent almost every evening in the TV lobby room for 3 years laughing and sharing stories. I looked forward to hearing Clyde's service stories each night. What a full life he had! We became very close and I still have his cell phone number in my phone. He spoke often and lovingly of his sons and family. I have never met a more devoted man to his wife. Clyde never missed a day of visiting Ethel whether it was a snow or ice storm he was always there. I am so thankful I was blessed to have met your amazing father and will always remember him with love. May God comfort and richly bless your family.
SHARON DELP
Friend
June 3, 2020
Glenn and I are so sorry to hear the passing of Clyde. He was Glenn's cousin. Prayers for the family.
tamera easter
Family
June 2, 2020
Clyde was a true Americans Soldier...loved God and Country. He will be missed.
Janice Crotts
Friend
June 2, 2020
Clyde and Ethel were very good Christian's with a good Christian family
Debbie Blair Gallimore
Friend
June 2, 2020
So sad you left us Clyde you were an awsome man going miss you
Debbie Blair. (Gallimore)
Friend
June 2, 2020
Dear Family So sorry for the loss of your father I do not know u but I met your father when he started coming to Rome Church on occasion with his friend Mavis Your dad was a very distinguished, well mannered, neat, suit and tie man I am glad I got to know him and u will miss your father I am sure u have many fond memories May he rest in the peace that he so much deserves
Bonnie Bowman
Friend
June 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family. I knew Clyde and Ethel from church. Good christian people.
Cathy Vaughan
Friend
June 2, 2020
Rest in peace.prayers for all the family
Wanda Paschall
Friend
June 1, 2020
we were sad to hear of clydes passing, our prayers go
out to his family, with his passing he will be missed.
Charles Stone
Friend
June 1, 2020
Our love and prayers to all the family and friends. Go Rest High On That Mountain.
Clayton and Shirley Strickland Thomas
Friend
May 31, 2020
Clyde was a special friend. He was always ready to stand firm on what he believed. Sympathy to the family.
Clayton & Shirley Jones
Friend
May 31, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Mr. Easter's passing. He was a very special person. I met Mr. Easter when his wife was in the nursing home. He was a devoted husband and took such good care of his wife. We ran into each other at several funerals including my father's where he was part of the Veteran's service. He would always take time to say hello and ask about family. I will miss him.
Jean Rippey
Friend
May 31, 2020
My dad loved Clyde. He can't come to funeral because of Covid restrictions. May he rest in peace.
John Ayers
Friend
May 31, 2020
Clyde was a true gentleman. I'd known him since I was a little girl. From the first time he greeted me at church he took my hand and bowed and kissed it. That was the first time I had ever seen someone do that let alone to me. It made me feel like a princess. I never shook Clyde's hand, he told me I was a lady and should be treated like one. He and Ethel always held a special place in my heart. He was a wonderful Christian. His prayers were always so thoughtful and most of the time could teach you as much as a sermon could in how to speak to God and ask Him for help, by listening to them. To all the family, you are in our prayers.
Amanda (Sexton)Bruce
Friend
May 30, 2020
Clyde was a very special man! I was deeply saddened to hear of his passing. Sincere sympathy to his family.
Margaret Martin
Friend
