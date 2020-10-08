Colene Melton Larrowe, 87, departed this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital due to experiencing complications related to COVID-19.

She was born October 28, 1932 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Otho and Lissie Melton. Ms. Larrowe's husband, Howard Larrowe; infant son, Jerry Larrowe; daughter-in-law, Sharon Larrowe; and sisters, Janet Smith and Shirley Harrison preceded her in death.

She is survived by her devoted sons and daughters-in-laws all residents of Virginia. Charles and Phyllis Larrowe of Woodlawn; Gary and Alice Larrowe of Botetourt County; and Harlos Larrowe of Hillsville. She was first addressed as "Nannie" by her three grandsons and one granddaughter: Austin and Jaci Larrowe of Roanoke; Matthew and Bessie Larrowe of New Jersey; Scott and Eugenia Larrowe of Daleville; and Justin and Kristen Larrowe Quesenberry of Hillsville. She was so proud of the six great-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren who brought her so much joy and laughter: Annalise and Benjamin Larrowe of Daleville; Josie and Grady Quesenberry of Hillsville, Sadie and Wes Larrowe of New Jersey; and Allyson, Malachi and Stephen Mountcasel of Lynchburg. Her sister, Sylvia Reeves of Grayson County; brothers and sisters-in-law Joe and Charlene Melton of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; Ray and Wanda Melton of Woodlawn; several nieces and nephews; and special grandchildren, Jackie and Jose' Cruz of Galax were also left to cherish her memory.

The family extends significant appreciation for Colene's incredible caregivers, Linda Graham and Kelly Bourgioris.

Some of the best meals were prepared by Colene in her kitchen, she loved working in her elaborate flower gardens (they often produced car-stopping attention and admiration), gave thanks to Christ Jesus, and valued all relationships formed with family and friends. She was a treasured friend, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. In fact, Colene shared a final wish in which she wanted her family to know how much she dearly loved each of them and she promised that she would see them again.