Connie Louann Robinson, 54, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Robinson was born in Galax, Virginia on February 28, 1966. She was an avid outdoors person, a loving daughter, and devoted wife and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Loren Wayne Robinson; parents, Lawrence David and Judy Basham Quesenberry; sister, Gina Dickerson; and brother, Chris Quesenberry.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Camo Church with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.