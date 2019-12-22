|
Corene Harris Dickerson, 90, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Dickerson was born in Floyd County, Virginia to the late Walter J. and Rosie E. Harmon Harris. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Earley Dickerson and several siblings.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Corene was a lifelong member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM with the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary performing services. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019