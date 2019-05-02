Home

Rev. Curtis Dalton

Rev. Curtis Dalton Obituary

Rev. Curtis Dalton, 78, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Mr. Dalton was born in Carroll County to the late Lena O. Stockner. In addition to his mother he was also preceded in death by his wife Vada Carol Dalton, a daughter, Deborah Carol Spencer; granddaughter, Katrina LeAnn Dalton; a brother, Delmar Dalton; sister, Gracie Edwards.

Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Randy Lineberry; son and daughter-in-law, Rev. C. Edward and Barbara Dalton; grandson, "Pa Pa's Boy", John L. Dalton.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. D.G. Fox, Rev. David Hagee, Rev. Joseph Blackwell, and Rev. T. Michael Bond officiating. Burial will follow in the Parnell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
