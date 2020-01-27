|
|
|
Curtis Edwin Martin, 87, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Carrington Place of Wytheville. Mr. Martin was born in Carroll County to the late Foy Hassell and Dessie Edna Dalton Martin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Iroler Martin; and siblings, Betty Haynes and Leon Martin.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki M. and Randy Snow of Fancy Gap; grandchildren, Alexandria Snow, Jade Snow, Cade Snow, and Mia Snow; and great-granddaughter, Lainey Martin.
A graveside service with burial following will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Gladesboro Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Pastor JoAnn Bunn officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020