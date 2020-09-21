Dallas Jane Taylor Brown, 93, of Hillsville, peacefully slipped out of this world and moved into her heavenly home on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Brown was born in Carroll County to the late Johnie Edmon and Jocie Hollandsworth Taylor on August 24, 1927.

Dallas was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband Archie Brown of the home. God Richly blessed Archie and Dallas to be able to celebrate 75 wonderful years of marriage. Also surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Gilmer Allison; grandchildren and spouses, Malette and Dusty Pickett and Chad and Mary Allison; and two special great-grandchildren, Jared and Josie Allison all of Hillsville.

Dallas enjoyed needle point and crocheting. She also loved to cook and help nourish and preserve her family. Archie and Dallas were faithful and loyal members of Panther Creek Primitive Baptist Church where they have been members for more than 50 years. They served the church as deacon and deaconess for many years.

A graveside service with burial will be held at Liberty Hill Cemetery on Double Cabin Road in Hillsville on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Elder Richard Gillispie and Elder Ronnie Mills officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 until 2:00 prior to the graveside service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.