Daniel Fariss Beeson, 75, of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. Mr. Beeson was born in Winston-Salem, N.C. to the late Joseph R. and Opal Vinson Beeson.

Dan graduated from Hillsville High School in 1962 and then married his high school sweetheart, Nancy. After a short stint as a local radio announcer he started work at R.J. Reynolds where he retired in 1992.

Mr. Beeson is preceded in death by his parents, son Joel Daniel Beeson; sister Zeta Montgomery; sister-in-law Janice Beeson.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Banks Beeson of the home; children and spouses, Troy Marlon and Jennifer Beeson of Cary, N.C., Paul Edward and Beth Beeson of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; brother, Joe Jr. Beeson; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Danielle Beeson, Jacob Beeson, Haley Beeson, Lucas Beeson, Braden Beeson, Owen Hellinger, Clara Hellinger, Wyatt Hellinger, Hayes Hellinger. In addition, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he felt very close to.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville, VA. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service. Burial followed in the Vinson-Beeson Family Cemetery in Hillsville, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in Dan's name. He felt that prostate cancer research was underfunded and this was a cause he supported.