Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
(540) 745-2007
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Keyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Raymond Keyes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Raymond Keyes Obituary

Daniel Raymond Keyes, 64, of Willis, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife; Rose Marie Cox, Father; Fred Jesse Keyes, and grandson; Morgan Daniel Phillips. He is survived by his children; Cindy (Stan) Keefe, Freddy (Teresa) Keyes, Jeannie (Travis) Jennings, Marie (Rodney) Phillips, Danny Lee (Sondra) Keyes. Grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Dewayne, Savannah, MacKensey, Allison, Angel, Riley, Kari and Casey. Also, three brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 9, 2019 at Gardner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 prior to funeral services. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Gardner Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made http://www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.