Daniel Raymond Keyes, 64, of Willis, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife; Rose Marie Cox, Father; Fred Jesse Keyes, and grandson; Morgan Daniel Phillips. He is survived by his children; Cindy (Stan) Keefe, Freddy (Teresa) Keyes, Jeannie (Travis) Jennings, Marie (Rodney) Phillips, Danny Lee (Sondra) Keyes. Grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Dewayne, Savannah, MacKensey, Allison, Angel, Riley, Kari and Casey. Also, three brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 9, 2019 at Gardner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 prior to funeral services. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Gardner Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made http://www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.