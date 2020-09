DANIEL ROBERT ALDERMAN

HILLSVILLE - Daniel Robert Alderman, 79, of Hillsville, husband of Alma Freeman Alderman, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery in Hillsville with Wilma Carricho officiating. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Alderman family.