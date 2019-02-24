Danita Jo Blackburn, 62, of Hillsville passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ralph Blackburn; brother, William J. Marshall; father, Alva Lewis Utt.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Kevin M. Blackburn of MI, Cindy J. Blackburn of MI, Christopher C. Blackburn of Hillsville, Robert William Lewis Blackburn of MI, and, David Carson Harrison of MI; mother, Virginia Arnone of MI; siblings, Rebecca Detroyer of MI, Jimmy Utt of Hillsville, and Michelle Austin of VA; several grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Isaac Banks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Danita to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Blackburn family.