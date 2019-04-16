Danny DuWayne Doss, Sr., 67 of Galax, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. Mr. Doss was born in Carroll County on December 30, 1951. He was preceded in death by his father, George Washington Doss, Jr. and a son, Danny Doss, Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Dalva Doss and his son, Thomas Doss both of Hillsville; mother, Claudia Sharp Doss of Austinville; brother, Joe Doss of Wytheville; sister, Kathy Brown of Austinville; grandchildren, Jared Doss, Seth Doss, and Trinity Doss; daughter-in-law, Kim Doss; and special friends, Willis Myers, Guy Dalton, Addison Jones, Jon Shupe, and Carol Machel.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Fairview Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service. The family request no food or flowers.