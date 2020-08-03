1/1
Darrell Wayne Surface
Darrell Wayne Surface, age 71, of Woodlawn, Virginia passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. Darrell was born February 20, 1949 in Fayetteville, West Virginia to the late Rev. V. Paul Surface and Beatrice Theadore Brown Surface.

He is survived by his wife Ramona Surface, one daughter Jenna Surface Henley, two sons Kelvin Wayne Surface and Melvin Lee Surface; grandchildren Katrina Butler, Anthony Davidson, Dereck Surface, Jeremy Davidson and Cyera Davidson; great grandchildren Emma Rose, Christian Blake, Cohen Ace and Jesse Wayne Surface; step children: Timothy Scott Rice, Adair Michelle Lineberry, Victoria Morgan Nuckolls; step grandchildren Hunter Lineberry, Hayden Lineberry and Victor Guiterez. He loved his family, but his passions were his horses and his motorcycles.

The funeral service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Woodlawn Church of God at 5:00 PM. The family will receive friends Monday, August 3, 2020 at the church from 4:00 until time for the service.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
