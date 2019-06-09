David "Lee" Edmonds, age 74, of Woodlawn, Virginia passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA. Mr. Edmonds was born January 14, 1945 in Carroll County to the late Thomas Edmonds and Mabel Finney Edmonds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Roy Edmonds and Maudie Shupe.

Mr. Edmonds is survived by his wife Linda Edmonds of the home; daughters and son-in-law: Tina Edmonds of Troy, North Carolina; Tracey Keith and Jeff of Woodlawn, Virginia; three (3) grandchildren: Joey Wincklhofer, Cody Wincklhofer, and Zackary Keith; and four (4) great grandchildren Rylee, Carlee, Hollyn and Mason.

The funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Ed Buchannan officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family