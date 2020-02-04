|
David Michael Shelor, 64 of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Galax Health and Rehab. Mr. Shelor was born in Virginia on March 20, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Alfred Shelor.
Mr. Shelor is survived by his wife, Cathy Shelor of the home; mother, Lena Mae Smith of Christiansburg; sisters and brother-in-law, Phyllis Jones of Christiansburg, Peggy Bowman of Plumecreek, and Susie and Terry Linkous of Dublin; and brother, Alfred Shelor of Christiansburg.
A graveside service with burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday from 1:00 until 1:45 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020