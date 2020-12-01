1/
David Reinhold Anderson
David Reinhold Anderson died November 30 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. He was born July 28, 1935 in Deerfield, New Hampshire. David was preceeded in death by his parents Mildred Luchenback and Reinhold Anderson, and stepmother Doris Anderson.

David is survived by his wife, Margaret Carol Anderson of Cana; daughters - Deborah Ward and husband Steve of Titusville, Florida, Darlene Norman of Sanford, Maine, Donna Anderson of Sanford, Maine, Diana Rutherford and husband Daniel of Acton, Massachusetts; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many step-children and step grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Mount Airy Friends Meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 on Wilson Street in Mount Airy, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Airy Friends Meeting Church.



Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
