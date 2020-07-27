1/
David Wade
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, David Wade, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68.

David was born on January 30th, 1952 in Floyd County, Virginia to Ivan and Norene (Maxey) Wade. He received his education degree from Emory & Henry College in May of 1974 and practiced a dedicated career in the area of special education. On February 14th, 1985, he married Margaret Damaris Jennings and they were blessed with a son, Marshall David Wade.

David had a passion for golf and loved every aspect of the game. He so looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them of this great respect and zeal for the sport, as he had done with their father. He combined his two most favorite things in the world to make his life unforgettable.

David was preceded in death by his father, Ivan and his sister, Sheree. He is survived by his mother, Norene, his son and daughter-in-law, Marshall and Lauren, his three grandchildren, Olivia, Leah, and Noah, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Pattie and Mark Hebert, Donna and Chris Carter, Jackie Poe and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at High Country Funeral Services at 6 o'clock p.m. Flowers may be sent to 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Virginia. A graveside service for family only will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Midway Heights Community Church Cemetery at 3 o'clock p.m.



Published in The Carroll News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333-2210
(276) 236-9009
