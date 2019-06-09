Deborah Ann Spears, 62, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home. Deborah was born August 5, 1957 to the late Gladys Davis and Audrey Bunn Davis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Clinton, Coy and Curtis.

She is survived by her husband Virgil Spears of the home; daughter and son-in-law Melissa Leonard and John of Fancy Gap, Virginia; son and daughter-in-law: Tommy Hampton and Jackie of Baywood, Virginia; sisters Delta Brinegar of Fancy Gap; Janet Ruiz of California; brother Ricky Davis of Fancy Gap; grandchildren Justin Leonard, Katie Mayfield, Laura Hampton; great grandchildren Karli Vaught and Lane Mayfield. Also surviving is very special friend Debra Gardner.

Debbie never met a stranger and was always full of life.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Rev. Tommy Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in the Independence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time for the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.