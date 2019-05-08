Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Deborah Blankenship
Deborah Lea Blankenship


1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Deborah Lea Blankenship Obituary

Deborah Lea Blankenship, 64 of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home. Ms. Blankenship was born in Logan, WV to the late Roy Willard Blankenship and Nellie Browning Blankenship.

Survivors include her sister, Pearl Dalton of Galax, niece, Valerie Shinault, and nephew, Jason Shinault.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from May 8 to May 9, 2019
