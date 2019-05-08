Deborah Lea Blankenship, 64 of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home. Ms. Blankenship was born in Logan, WV to the late Roy Willard Blankenship and Nellie Browning Blankenship.

Survivors include her sister, Pearl Dalton of Galax, niece, Valerie Shinault, and nephew, Jason Shinault.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.