Deborah Phillips Sumner, 64, of Barren Springs, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Sumner was born in Pulaski, VA on April 4, 1955. She was preceded in death by her father, Troy Howard Phillips.
Survivors include her husband, Donald G. Sumner of the home; mother, Mary Dalton Elkins; brothers, Dennis Phillips, Howard Phillips, Mark Phillips, and Jeff Phillips; sisters, Julia Billings and Becky Ramos; granddaughter, Monica Rosenbaum; grandson, Anthony Rosenbaum; and great-granddaughter, Payton Harrison.
Graveside services with burial following will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Independence Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Pastor Carlton Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Thursday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020