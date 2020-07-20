Debra Ann Sartin Moore, age 61, passed away Friday, July17, 2020 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Debra was born November 7, 1958 in Radford, Virginia to the late Plyman Lee and Mary Lou Brumfield Sartin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Evans Moore and brother Gary William Sartin.

Surviving Debra is her daughter Kim Moore Bailey, grandchildren Makayla Dawn Davis and Destiny Cheyann Bailey; great grandchildren Charleigh Montana Lawson and Wyatt Kane Ruiz; sister and brother-in-law Sandra Hernandez and Ricky; brothers Ron Sartin, Roger Sartin and Terry Sartin.

There will be not services at this time.

