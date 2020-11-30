Deloris Haynes Goad, 59, of Hillsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at New River Valley Medical Center in Christansburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Thomas and Nellie Victoria Bond Haynes.

Survivors include her husband, Don Goad of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Alesia Goad of Hillsville; brother, Kenneth Haynes; sisters and brother-in-law, Shelia and Ernie Edwards, Cathy Woodruff, and Barbara Haynes; one grandson Noah Goad.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Robby Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Haynes Family Cemetery. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Goad family.