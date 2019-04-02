Delphine Massey Marshall, 85 of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Hillsville. Mrs. Marshall was born in Carroll County to the late Gorlie and Hazel Green Dalton Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Eugene Massey; her second husband, Elma Marshall; and brother George Webb.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lola and Wayne Horton of Hillsville, Kay and Ernie Burcham of Woodlawn, Wanda and David Nester of Laurel Fork, and Joan and Eddie Griffin of Woolwine; sister, Polly Cloud of Laurel Fork; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces survive.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Crooked Oak Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the Crooked Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Flowers will be appreciated; however, donations can also be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.