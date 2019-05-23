Delsie Newman Farmer, 87 of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Mrs. Farmer was born on August 1, 1931 in Carroll County to the late Clifford Malcom Newman and Etta Lineberry Newman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Farmer.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Patsy Farmer of Hillsville; grandchildren and spouses, Christina Bedsaul (Wayne) of Hillsville and Randall Farmer (Kendra) of Hillsville; great-grandchildren and spouse, Emily Higgins, William Farmer (December), and Austin Farmer; great-great-grandsons, Lucas Higgins and Rylan Higgins; sisters, Juanita Burnette, Rosella Lundy, Guida Griffin, Ethelene Bryant, Alpha Newman, and Annadean Lovill; and brothers, J.C. Newman, Wallace Newman, Joe Newman, and Wayne Newman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the John E. Farmer Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.