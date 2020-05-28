Delton Leon Newman
Delton Leon Newman, 66, of Austinville, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. Mr. Newman was born in Grayson County on November 27, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Leon Newman. Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Russell; son, Tyler Newman; mother, Euna Fae Newman; sister, Rhonda Newman Riggs; and brother, Walter Kent Newman. In keeping with Delton's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
