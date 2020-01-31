Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Dennis Williams
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Dennis Ray Williams, 66, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. Mr. Williams was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Howard and Alene Smythers Williams.

Survivors include his sisters, Virginia Coe of Wisconsin and Maria Keesee of Roanoke; brothers, John Williams of Galax and Roger Williams of Kernersville, VA; caregivers, Mary Henley, Charlene Hall-Hill, James Williams, and Megan Ring; uncle, Elroy Williams; and special friends, Bob and Colleen Droney.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Gary Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Edwards Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
