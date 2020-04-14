|
Dennis William Bernklow, 51, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. Mr. Bernklow was born in Putnam, CT on June 21, 1968. He was preceded in death by his father David I. Bernklow.
Survivors include his mother, Marjorie M. Bernklow; brother David I. Bernklow, Jr. and his wife, Corinna Bernklow; nieces, Samantha Lynn Ortiz and Christina Louise Fort; and great nephews, Joshua D. Ortiz and Elijah Fort.
There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguyunnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020