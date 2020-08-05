Dice Joseph Miller, 82, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Mr. Miller was born in Carroll County to the late Frank Walter and Gladys Gay Miller.

Survivors include his wife, Betty R. Miller; daughter, Amie Vass; son, Randy Joe Miller; sister, Ruth Ann Light; and two grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.