Dice Joseph Miller
1938 - 2020
Dice Joseph Miller, 82, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Mr. Miller was born in Carroll County to the late Frank Walter and Gladys Gay Miller.

Survivors include his wife, Betty R. Miller; daughter, Amie Vass; son, Randy Joe Miller; sister, Ruth Ann Light; and two grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
