Dolly Creger Pearce Marshall, 95, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Marshall was born in Wythe County to the late Stephen Edgar and Grace Crockett Creger. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Alfred Franklin Pearce, Sr. and Burnett Benton Marshall.

Survivors include her sons Alfred Franklin Pearce, Jr. and Ronald Wayman Pearce and wife, Cheryl; step-daughters, Joan Marshall Eads and Patsy Marshall; sisters, Alene Taylor and Florence Wilson and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time.