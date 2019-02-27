Dolores M. Cumberland, 90, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living. Mrs. Cumberland was born in Maryland to the late Adam and Anna Penczek Brodowski. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill F. Cumberland.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and David Sicca of Florida; sister, Pat Brodowski of Maryland; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gladesboro Cemetery at 11:00 AM. There will be no visitation. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.