Donald L. Hanks, 72, of Woodlawn, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Hanks was born in Carroll County to the late Charlie Wesley Hanks and Bertha Roxanna Alderman Hanks. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Crowder and several half brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Fern Frazier Hanks of the home; children and spouses, Sam and Michelle Hanks of Fancy Gap, Mark and Sherri Hanks of Austinville, Cindy and Russell Hall of Cleveland, TN and Dedra and Steven Sena of Ooltewah, TN; sisters and brother-in-law, Myrtle Briggs of Salem and Katherine and Kyle Frazier of Austinville; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Marie Hanks of Pulaski; grandchildren, Strader Sena, Mason Sena, Logan Hall, Mackenzie Hall, Charles Hanks, Brandon Hanks, Kameron Underwood, Ben Underwood, Cody Phelps, and Caroline Phelps; and great-grandchildren, Kellan Hanks and Noah Hanks.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.