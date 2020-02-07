|
Donald Wayne Phillips, 66, of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mr. Phillips was born in Carroll County to the late Giles and Edith Marshall Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Clinton Ray Phillips, Ralph Phillips, Roger Phillips, and Archie Dean Phillips.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia and Artie Gallimore of Hillsville and Annie May Phillips of Stuart and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Garry Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020