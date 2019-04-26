Donna M. Arnold, 57, of Ivanhoe, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Arnold was born in Radford, Virginia on March 15, 1962. She was preceded in death by daughter, Brandy Arnold; father, Howard Edwards; and brother, Pudgie Edwards.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Arnold of the home; son, C.W. Arnold and his girlfriend, Amy Thomas of Ivanhoe; mother, Linda Edwards of Barren Springs; and grandchildren, Chris Arnold, Justin Arnold, and Brandon Arnold.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.