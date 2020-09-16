Doris Ann Norman, 69, of East Bend, N.C. passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. Mrs. Norman was born in Wythe County on June 24, 1951.

Doris retired from Flow Cadillac where she was top sales person for several years. Her hobbies included decorating and building homes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Marshall; brothers, Clinton (T-Body) Marshall, Jack Marshall, Roy Marshall, and Troy (Poe) Marshall and sister, Lois (Weed) Bond.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Norman; sons, Kenny Parnell and Terry Parnell; step-daughter, Starla Norman (Harold); sister, Crecie Mabry; sister-in-law, Patty Marshall; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 6:00 PM with Rev. Joe Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM.