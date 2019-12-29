Home

Doris Edwards Poole

Doris Edwards Poole, 90, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Poole; parents, George and Drucilla Edwards; sister, Billie Jo Beamer; brothers, Paul Edwards, George Edwards, and Ray Edwards.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Jean Lyon; granddaughter, Stephanie Lyon; great granddaughter, Bethany Hale. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside Services will be private. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Poole family.

Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
