Doris Southern Horton, age 78, passed away at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on November 18, 2019. She was born in Giles County May 9, 1941 to Early and Hortense Overstreet Southern.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ranza K. Horton; a daughter, Tammy Horton; grandchildren, Kevin King, Matthew Jones, Ashley Rosier, and special granddaughter, Tristan Davis; great-grandchildren, Leighlan Hall, Allie Hall and Anshly King ; a sister, Judy Horton; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Sandy Southern; and many nieces and nephews all of whom she dearly loved.
Doris was a member of Coulson Church of the Brethren for 38 years.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Coulson Church of the Brethren at 3:00 PM with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019