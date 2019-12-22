|
Dorothy Elizabeth Wright, 74, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rubye Pauline Doyle Furr; son, David Wayne wright; sisters, Jean Owens and Margaret McCanlist; brothers, Billie Furr, Ray Furr and Pete Furr.
Survivors include her husband, Kizer Winford Wright, Sr.; sons, Kizer Winford Wright, Jr., and John Wesley Wright; daughters, Mary Elizabeth Wright Dalton and Tina Pauline Wright Everhart; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Fay and Kenny Nunley, Bonnie and Bob Hall, Mary Agnes and Junior Slye, Judy Fleming, and JoAnn Stephenson; brother, Dickie Furr; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Dickie Furr, Darislene Midkiff and the late Lee Midkiff, Edna and Lawrence Lineberry, Myrtle and J.B. Lineberry, Loriane and roscoe Alderman, Silveon and Jean Wright, and Mary Kay and Johnny Murphy.
There will be no visitation and no services at this time. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady .com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Wright family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019