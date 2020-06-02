Dorothy LaVelle Bond Wyrick
1932 - 2020
DOROTHY LaVELLE BOND WYRICKHILLSVILLE - Dorothy LaVelle Bond Wyrick, age 88, of Hillsville, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from complications related to Covid-19. A member of Hillsville United Methodist Church and The Eastern Star Chapter of Virginia. Mrs. Wyrick was born in Carroll County to the late Roy Sexton and Iva Etta Sumner Bond. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Sanders Lloyd (Pete) Wyrick; son David Sanders Wyrick; brother Curtis Bond; sisters Alma Ruth Weddle, Betty Myers, Wilma Howlett and Virginia Staples. She is survived by her son, Patrick Wyrick of Hillsville; daughter and son-in-law, Ellen W. & Mike Goode of North Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter-in-law, Carol Wyrick of Hillsville; grandchildren, Courtney Wyrick of Pulaski, Jonathan and Nicole Goode of Lexington, NC, Michael and Erin Webb of Archdale, NC, Robbie and Dawn Goode of Liberty, NC, Myckel Anne and Harry Phillips of Fredericksburg, VA, Melissa Wyrick of Mt. Airy, Amy and Chad Wyrick-France of Mt. Airy, great-grandchildren Jeremiah Blackburn, Wyatt, Abby and Michael Goode, Colin Webb, Maddie and Hunter Goode, Jacob and Riley Phillips, Kylee Wyrick, Madison France, Zakary and Dylan Watson, great-great-grandchildren Aidan and Easton Watson. Also, many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Rev. Michael Goode officiating. Interment will be at the Cochran Cemetery after the Memorial Service. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
276-728-2041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Wonderful memories of high school activities with Dorothy.
June 2, 2020
Jerline Dalton Wood
Classmate
June 2, 2020
Clayton and Shirley Strickland Thomas
June 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Ellen Dale and your family.
Jean Robinson Winfrey
Friend
June 2, 2020
So many good memories of Dot---she was the kind of aunt everyone would be lucky to have, she had so much love for all her family but especially her children and grand and great grand children. Going to miss her so much even though we hadn't been able to see each other. First thing I thought was now all 5 sisters and granny and poppy , Pete and David are together again, Going to miss you Dot and Love you.
Pat Julian
Family
June 1, 2020
Prayers and love for you
Jill Edwards
Friend
June 1, 2020
My sincere sympathy.
Rebecca Hiatt
Friend
June 1, 2020
Patrick, Ellen and family. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Dot. Our families had so many great times together and so many memories. I'm sure mom,dad, Pete and Dot are all together again. You will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Franklin Jett
Friend
