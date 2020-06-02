DOROTHY LaVELLE BOND WYRICKHILLSVILLE - Dorothy LaVelle Bond Wyrick, age 88, of Hillsville, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from complications related to Covid-19. A member of Hillsville United Methodist Church and The Eastern Star Chapter of Virginia. Mrs. Wyrick was born in Carroll County to the late Roy Sexton and Iva Etta Sumner Bond. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Sanders Lloyd (Pete) Wyrick; son David Sanders Wyrick; brother Curtis Bond; sisters Alma Ruth Weddle, Betty Myers, Wilma Howlett and Virginia Staples. She is survived by her son, Patrick Wyrick of Hillsville; daughter and son-in-law, Ellen W. & Mike Goode of North Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter-in-law, Carol Wyrick of Hillsville; grandchildren, Courtney Wyrick of Pulaski, Jonathan and Nicole Goode of Lexington, NC, Michael and Erin Webb of Archdale, NC, Robbie and Dawn Goode of Liberty, NC, Myckel Anne and Harry Phillips of Fredericksburg, VA, Melissa Wyrick of Mt. Airy, Amy and Chad Wyrick-France of Mt. Airy, great-grandchildren Jeremiah Blackburn, Wyatt, Abby and Michael Goode, Colin Webb, Maddie and Hunter Goode, Jacob and Riley Phillips, Kylee Wyrick, Madison France, Zakary and Dylan Watson, great-great-grandchildren Aidan and Easton Watson. Also, many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Rev. Michael Goode officiating. Interment will be at the Cochran Cemetery after the Memorial Service. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



