Dorothy Lineberry Horton, 82, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mrs. Horton was born in Carroll County to the late Harden and Juda Dalton Lineberry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil George Horton and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughters, Trena Horton Nichols and husband, Ronnie, Sandra Horton Zheng, and Brittany Horton Quesenberry and husband, Dustin; grandchildren, Amber Dennis, Kevin Nichols, Emily Nichols, and Ryan Nichols; three great-grandsons; and sisters, Joyce Surratt and Velda Myers.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held at a later date with family members officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
