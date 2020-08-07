Dorothy Lineberry Horton, 82, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mrs. Horton was born in Carroll County to the late Harden and Juda Dalton Lineberry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil George Horton and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughters, Trena Horton Nichols and husband, Ronnie, Sandra Horton Zheng, and Brittany Horton Quesenberry and husband, Dustin; grandchildren, Amber Dennis, Kevin Nichols, Emily Nichols, and Ryan Nichols; three great-grandsons; and sisters, Joyce Surratt and Velda Myers.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held at a later date with family members officiating. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.