Douglas Dee Moore, 73, of Dugspur, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at VCU Medical Center. Mr. Moore was born in West Virginia on October 21, 1946. He was preceded in death by his father, Ferlin Hugh Moore.

Survivors include his wife, Linda G. Moore; children and spouses, Tammy and Steve Bowman, Tracy Dee and Christal Moore, Teresa and Wayne Hunt, Rick and Mendy Spence, Donnie Spence, and twins, Kayden Anderson and Riley Anderson of the home; mother, Hassie Imogene Turman Moore; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ryland Moore, Duane and Joy Moore, and Gene and Susan Moore; grandchildren and spouses, Daniel Bowman and Tia, Tiffanie Moore, Matthew Simone, Chloe Hunt, Carolina Hunt, Jared Spence and Mary, and Abby Spence; and great-granddaughter, Brinley Grace Spence.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Brent Carrick officiating. Burial will follow in the Willis Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Linda Moore-Moore Twins Fund c/o Skyline National Bank. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
