Loving husband, devoted father and follower of Christ, Douglas Neal Barr, 55, of Galax passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. He was born November 27, 1963 in Carroll County, VA to Dorless Lee and Shelba Davis Barr. He is preceded in death by his father.

Doug was employed 35 years at Long-Airdox/Caterpillar. He was an avid woodworker and craftsman, outdoorsman, lover of nature, hiker and enjoyed camping. He was a lifetime member of the Hillsville Fire Department, an Eagle Scout and Scout Master. In Doug's honor, always remember to "Leave No Trace" by leaving every place better than you found it.

Survivors include wife, Jill Barr of the home; children, Nick Barr of Galax and Ari Barr of the home; mother, Shelba Jean Barr of Hillsville; sister, Debbie Turman of Meadows of Dan; brother, Richard Barr and wife, Sandra of Hillsville; mother-in-law, Bonnie Madley of Galax; several nieces, nephews and many close friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at Christ Chapel Church, Bee Line Drive, Galax, VA beginning at 5pm. Dave White will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations toward expenses can be made to High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, VA 24333.

The care of Mr. Barr has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
