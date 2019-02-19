Mr. Doyle Leon Montgomery, 65, of Cana, VA, passed away Monday night, February 18, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Montgomery was born January 7, 1954, in Patrick County, VA, the only child born to Folger and Gertrude Marshall Montgomery. Doyle tirelessly volunteered as a fireman for 50 years with Cana Volunteer Fire Department and Ararat Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of Doe Run Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kendra Jones Montgomery of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Chenoa Montgomery of Fancy Gap, VA; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Wade Stover of Cana, VA; six grandchildren, Jacob Melton, Thomas Montgomery, Gabriel Melton, Alexis Montgomery, Titus Stover, and Josh Stover; and his mother, Gertrude Marshall Montgomery of Ararat, VA. Mr. Montgomery was preceded in death by his father, Folger Montgomery. The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Ewell Vernon officiating. Burial will follow in the Doe Run Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.