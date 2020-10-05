1/
Earlene Dalton
Earlene Dalton, 91, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Dalton was born in Carroll County to the late Lahue and Mary Alderman Horton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters and a grandson.

Survivors include her husband, Moir Rush Dalton; sons and daughters-in-law, Moir Leon Dalton and Linda of Fairlawn and Roger Dale Dalton and Pat of Boone, NC; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held on at Monta Vista Memory Gardens with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
