Earlene Vass Richardson, 78, of Woodlawn, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Northern Regional Hospital. Mrs. Richardson was born in Carroll County to the late Swanson Early and Wilma Mae Combs Vass. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Barney Vass.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Roland Richardson of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Lesa and David Largen of Fancy Gap, Vickie and Zane Sechrist of Hillsville, and Tammy and Anthony Crotts of Woodlawn; son, Terry Richardson of the home; grandchildren, Nathan Largen, Kristen Largen, Chad Crotts, and Hunter Sechrist; siblings and spouses, Russell and Betty Vass of Mount Airy, Gladys and Charlie Sumner of Fancy Gap, and Dennis Vass of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Rev. David Sechrist and Rev. Travis Sechrist officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
