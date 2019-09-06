|
Edna Goad Montgomery of Hillsville, VA passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Brooks Montgomery, her parents, George Madison Goad and Lettie Ayers Goad Zeigler, and her brothers, Lester Goad and Connor Goad. Edna is survived by her children, Bonnie Montgomery, Bonita (Johnny) Williams and Mason Brooks Montgomery, Jr. of Hillsville, VA, five grandchildren, Laura (Matt) Mead, Alison (James) Dalton, Edward Montgomery, Todd Williams and Chelsea (Michael) Pritchard, five great-grandchildren, Haven Montgomery Mead, Kendall Brooke Mead, Charlee Gray Alvarado, Matthew Charles Mead, Jr. and Jovie Jewel Pritchard as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Edna adored her friends and family and would spend hours in the kitchen cooking up a storm whenever she had visitors. Her creativity knew no bounds, whether it was Christmas decorating, painting, quilting or drawing, she had an eye for design. An avid collector of antiques, she was a vendor at the Annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market for almost fifty years, where she sold dishes, fancy hats, and jewelry, and gained countless friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation for the care they have provided. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Isaac Webb Cemetery (Isaac Webb Cemetery Fund, 296 Evergreen Street, Hillsville, VA, 24343).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Isaac Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com and additional details can be found at legacy.com as well. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019