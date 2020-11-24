1/1
Edward Allen Richardson
Reverend Edward Allen Richardson, age 84, of Wytheville, VA passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born June 9, 1936 in Woodlawn, VA, the son of the late Claud Marvin and Mary Alice Alderman Richardson and also preceded in death by his son, Stanley Richardson.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian "Netsy" Fogus Richardson; two daughters, Rachel Richardson White and special friend, Ed Davis of Wytheville, Karen Richardson Ferrell and husband, Tommy of Daleville, VA; grandchildren, April Richardson Glass, Mary West, Annie White, Kristen Flack, Trae Ferrell, Logan Ferrell and Ben Ferrell; three sisters, Fay Williams and Kenneth of Mt. Airy, NC, Sue Adams and Ronald of The Rock, GA, Gale Cox and Bill of Simpsonville, SC.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Appalachian Conference Cemetery, Dublin, VA with Bishop Preston Mathena and Tommy Ferrell officiating.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Richardson family.



Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Appalachian Conference Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA 24382
(276) 228-3121
