Edward Valentino Marullo, 51, of Hillsville passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Anthony and Marie Janette Edwards Marullo.

Survivors include his wife Susan S. Marullo of the home; daughters, Heather Kristi Marullo and Hannah Kristie Marullo both of Hillsville; two brothers and sister-in-law, Frankie Marullo of NC, and Jerry and Linda Marullo of SC; sister, Josie Marullo; granddaughter, Kloe Reign Lawson; special friends, Mike and Kathy Barnes.

In-Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the family at 627 Cranberry Street, Hillsville, Virginia 24343.

A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the home of Mr. Marullo at 627 Cranberry Street, Hillsville, Virginia 24343 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.